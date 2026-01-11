BOISE, Idaho — It has been an epic winter of paddling in Idaho, with record-high temperatures melting snow, causing rivers to run higher than normal. A pair of kayakers took advantage of the warm winter weather to paddle two waterfalls in the Magic Valley.

RELATED | Lemons into lemonade: Kayakers get a unique, winter opportunity while snow conditions worsen

Box Canyon State Park and Preserve near Hagerman features the 11th largest springs in North America and a 20-foot waterfall at the bottom of the canyon.

WATCH: Kayakers paddle off two different intense falls

"Your heart just kind of stops," kayakers take on waterfalls in the Magic Valley

"It’s kind of nothing but farmlands, and then all of a sudden you have this incredible natural springs popping up from this deep little gorge, said kayaker Grant Smith. "The hardest part and the most dangerous part was getting down in that canyon," added Caleb Utah.

This pair of paddlers worked together to get their kayaks down to the water and ran the falls multiple times. It has been a long time coming for Caleb Utah, who has wanted to do this for years.

"It’s been about five years in the making. The feeling was scary at first, then accomplishment right after," said Utah. "You have that moment where your heart just kind of stops, and then you hit the plunge, and it starts going again."

Smith and Utah also checked out another 15 to 20-foot falls on Riley Creek. The falls on this creek also dump into the Snake River.

RELATED | At the push of a button: Twin Falls could soon offer on-demand waterfall views

"It’s a pretty cool experience, you kind of have this moment when you are separated from the river, which is unusual in kayaking," said Smith.

Kayaking waterfalls is dangerous, and it takes a lot of work for a successful mission. Paddlers need the right skills, the right mindset, the right equipment and the right people. It only counts if kayakers stay in their boat, something both Grant and Caleb were able to do.

“Riley Creek was a blast, man," said Utah. "Getting there again is a little treacherous because you have to get out of your boat a few times, definitely don’t do it unless you're ready."

Steve Dent has also been following Boise High graduate Mateo Kowalcyzk as he spent his winter break from Montana State kayaking in Mexico.

Mateo ran multiple falls ranging from 30-feet to the 90-foot Tomata Falls, but that is a whole different realm.