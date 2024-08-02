Yoga on the Mountain provides free classes at Bogus Basin during the summer

Yoga for Life runs three different classes a week up at Bogus Basin giving people an opportunity to do yoga in a picturesque setting.

The classes happen every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 and also on Saturday and Sunday mornings from ten to eleven.

"Oh, I love yoga. It is a good stretch, it is good ski conditioning and it’s awesome that bogus offers this," said Liz Fitzgerald. "They make this for everybody, people that have never done yoga can come up here and do it while people that do yoga all the time will appreciate it because you can push yourself in a beautiful environment."

Stephanie Florence with Yoga for Life teaches some of the courses, she is a certified yoga instructor who fell in love with yoga and decided to start her own practice.

"I like that it makes me happy at the first yoga class I was like all you guys are happy," said Florence. "I don’t know what you are drinking, but I want the Kool-Aid."

Yoga for Life partners with Bogus Basin to make Yoga on the Mountain a reality. This summer they have seen more people participate than in the past four years since they started this partnership.

"If you can do yoga in a community setting with the benefit of doing it outdoors it’s perfect," said Florence. "You get to connect with nature."

On Sunday there will be a brand new addition as Yoga for Life will bring in crystal and brass sound bowls. Florence told us the added audio contributes to vibrational healing helping to release stress and worries.

"You get a really good zen and bliss from just doing yoga, but it is like tenfold with the sound bowls," said Florence. "It is brand new, we are trying to increase our wellness offerings up here at Bogus Basin."

Liz Fitzgerald is one of the people who participate in these yoga classes on the mountain. She loves to ski in the winter and enjoys hanging out in the grass during the summer.

If you are looking for something else to do at Bogus Basin this weekend besides the usual stuff. There will be music on the patio from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.