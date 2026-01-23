'Whole other level,' Boise, Stanford coaches praise Samantha Smith’s Olympic bid in Nordic skiing

BOISE, Idaho — Boise native Samantha Smith has made Team USA as a Nordic skier, and she will compete in the Olympics in Italy in February.

Smith grew up in Boise and spent her winters in Sun Valley, where she honed her skills on the snow.

Smith also dominated in soccer at Boise High School before going on to play at Stanford. We talked to her coaches to get their reaction to Smith making Team USA.

Check out the video to hear from Smith's soccer coaches on making the winter Olympics

Two-sport star Samantha Smith will compete in her first Olympics

"I’m not even surprised," said Ali Leonard, who coaches women's soccer at Boise High. "She is a remarkable athlete. We have obviously seen a lot of talent come through Boise High’s soccer, but when you think of Sammy Smith, it’s just a whole other level."

Smith's remarkable surge to the Olympics included a national championship at Lake Placid before heading to Germany, where she stepped up and finished a career-best 12th at the World Cup Skate Sprint. This came after she got a late start on the Nordic season because Stanford made it all the way to the national championship.

"I’m not surprised to see Sammy— not only being an outstanding student athlete at Stanford— but going on and participating in the Winter Olympics," said Paul Radcliffe, the women's soccer coach at Stanford. "I mean, wow, who does that?"

Now Smith will miss winter training with her Stanford teammates, but for good reason as Smith who started as a sophomore on the backline will go after another dream as she gets to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

"It’s the Winter Olympics, this is massive and I know before she came to Stanford that she was a top skier," said Radcliffe. "I’m really happy to support her, and everyone at Stanford is rooting for her."

The same can be said in Idaho, as Smith represents the Gem State and also the communities of Sun Valley and Boise. Ali Leonard told us it was a privilege to coach Samantha Smith in soccer.

"She was just a great teammate and a good person," said Leonard. "It’s a proud moment, and we are just so supportive, hopeful, and we wish her the best."

Sun Valley has five representatives who have made Team USA, including Hilary Knight in women's hockey, Chase Josey in snowboarding, Ryan Sarchett, who will race in the giant slalom, and John Steel Hagenbuch, another Nordic skier. Breezy Johnson will compete as an alpine skier representing eastern Idaho and Victor.