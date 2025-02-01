Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo brings anglers together at Expo Idaho

The Boise Valley Fly Fishers have built the largest fly fishing expo in the Pacific Northwest, putting this two-day event on for the past two decades.

The Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo provides a good opportunity for beginners to get into the sport while offering veteran anglers a chance to dive deeper into their favorite outdoor activity.

"We have vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest who have the newest equipment available. This is the biggest educational event that we do each year and beyond that, we have world-renowned fly tyers," said Brian Martin, the president of Boise Valley Fly Fishers.

This expo connects fishing guide services and gear retailers with customers, all while bringing the fly fishing community together in the middle of winter.

One of the biggest draws is the casting ponds, where experts provide lessons on how to perfect one's cast. Chris Gerono, the owner of Boise River Guides, will do a presentation on steelhead angling and three lessons on casting.

"I will do roll casting, advanced casting techniques, and then the mechanics of the overhand cast," said Gerono. "There are just little tiny things you can do to help their cast [involving] their timing or the position of their hands."

We actually watched a woman with little experience take the lesson and then cast multiple times into a hoop in the water. She even did it with her eyes closed.

Boise Valley Fly Fishers also uses the expo to highlight their work on conservation and access. But more than anything, they love sharing their passion for fly fishing and doing it all under one roof.

"To see the joy that so many people get from fly fishing and being here just makes my heart jump," said Martin.

If you missed the show on Friday, the Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo continues on Saturday from 9-5 at Expo Idaho. It costs $15 for adults and $10 for students. As of Friday, they were taking cash only.