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Water quality advisory issued for C.J. Strike Reservoir due to high levels of toxic algae

C.J. Strike Reservoir algal bloom
Idaho Power
C.J. Strike Reservoir algal bloom
Posted

BRUNEAU, Idaho — High levels of toxic algae in the Bruneau Arm of the C.J. Strike Reservoir have prompted the state to issue a water quality advisory, according to Idaho Power.

Brownlee and Hells Canyon reservoirs are also under advisories, Idaho Power said.

Visitors in the area are asked to use caution around the water and prevent children, pets or livestock from coming into contact with impacted water. Tips to recognize and avoid the hazardous algae blooms are available AT THIS LINK.

The C.J. Strike Reservoir is located 30 miles south of Mountain Home and is a popular destination for boating, fishing and camping.

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