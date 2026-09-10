Video: Rare wolverine spotted in Idaho's central mountains

BOISE, Id. — A rare sighting in Idaho's central mountains.

Recently an outdoorsman spotted a wolverine, and it's all on camera.

Idaho Fish & Game (IFG) called the wolverine Idaho’s most impressive carnivore.

"They’re the complete carnivore package; elusive, fearsomely tough, and ready to gorge on whatever they can scavenge or hunt."

Apparently, wolverines are the largest member of the mustelid family, which also includes skunks and weasels.

Only 318 wolverines are believed to exist in the lower 48 of the United States.

"Excessive hunting, trapping, and poisoning around the turn of the 20th century decimated wolverine populations, and they’ve struggled to recover ever since," added IFG. "Given their difficult habitat and low numbers across the western US, spotting a wolverine is truly a rare and special event!"

Those still around are mostly found in alpine habitats with steep terrain and deep winter snow.

