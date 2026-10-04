PARMA, Idaho — Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever features a learn-to-hunt program to teach the next generation about hunting and the discipline that comes with it.

Volunteers give up their time in this free program run by this nonprofit that provides all the equipment, the dogs and mentors to teach safety and responsibility when it comes to hunting.

WATCH: Check out the video to see how these kids performed during their hunt

Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever mentors young hunters

We went out in the field with a group of hunters and Trigger Comstock shot a pheasant at 2C Pheasant Hunt near Parma.

"It’s pretty exciting. It gets your blood pumping fast because of the thrill of shooting one," said Comstock. "We learn a lot of safety to make sure you are safe around people and you don’t shoot over others."

The program starts well before the teams head out into the field. The kids get special instruction from NRA specialists, have to do a qualifying hunt and they practice rifle discipline on clays the morning of the hunt.

Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever gets its funds from an annual banquet and it helps with their learn-to-hunt program. Over the years, more than 400 kids have participated in an age group from 10 to 15 years old. Jason Thomas is the president and he believes this program helps these kids in life.

"The reason why I believe it takes a different type of discipline is because it takes effort," said Thomas. "The kids have a lot better scholastic skills, they are more attentive, they are very respectful, and most of all, they are safe out in the field. Hopefully they are hunters of tomorrow."

Both kids that we went out in the field with shot a pheasant, as they both had a blast, but so did the mentors who guided these young hunters.

"It was amazing. Having those kids smile is probably one of the greatest things I could ever do on my time off," said Thomas. "They worked as a team and they did an amazing job. I’m super proud of them."

Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever has another youth hunt coming up this weekend at CJ Strike Wildlife Management Area. That hunt is sponsored by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power.