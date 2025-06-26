The Starlight Mountain Theater puts on six live shows a week performing classics like Grease, Shrek the Musical, Singing in the Rain, Bright Star and Little Women.

This summer series features cast and crew from all over the country as they gain experience performing iconic roles in a beautiful setting.

Watch the cast and crew's opening performance below:

The Starlight Mountain Theater in Crouch provides cast and crew with valuable experience

"Around here we have beautiful scenery and I think the audience really appreciates getting to see that backdrop," said Hunter Adams from La Grande, Oregon. "While you are on stage, you can turn around and you see the river, it just makes you appreciate the beauty of the world around you."

Skye Davis owns the Starlight Mountain Theater, which was his father Eddy's dream, and it became a reality in 2000. Starlight recruits young adults to perform. James Bradshaw is from Dallas, Texas is majoring in theater at Abilene Christian University and he plays Donkey in Shrek.

"I didn’t know what to expect from Idaho, where is Garden Valley, Idaho? Are there even going to be people here?" asked Bradshaw. "I’ve actually found out the community is really great, everyone is really nice, and Skye and Michelle work really hard, so it pushes us to work hard."

It takes a lot of work to put on six performances every week, so the cast and crew all stay up in Crouch for the summer. This helps build chemistry, and it fosters a unique vibe that comes through during the show.

"I think all of us got really close, really fast, and I think that is important in a work space," said Emma Roy, who is from Boise and plays Sandy in Grease. "It just builds the excitement, and all the support everyone gives here is awesome."

Hunter Adams hopes to one day perform in New York City, and everyone we talked to told us this provides real-world experience they can put on a resume, but in the meantime, they invite everyone up to check out a show.

"If you ever want to come see a show, please get your tickets because it is phenomenal up here," said Adams. "You really get a sense of the culture of this place and how much everyone cares for everybody. It is just a beautiful circle of love that is happening around here."

The Starlight Mountain Theater was sold out on Wednesday night. To get tickets and see a complete schedule this summer, click here.