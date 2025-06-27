The Sideshow mountain biking trail is ready to ride in the Boise Foothills

Ridge to Rivers opened a brand new downhill biking-only trail in the foothills in an effort to space out riders.

The Sideshow Trail features berms and tabletop jumps as it takes riders from the 8th Street Trailhead down to Bob's Trail.

"It's totally more downhill oriented than any other trail around here," said Luke Michaels, who has grown up biking in Boise.

Designed by Bozeman-based Integrated Trail Labs, the two-mile Sideshow trail cost approximately $150,000 in city funds and is located primarily on Bureau of Land Management property

The trail features built-up berms and a jump line at the beginning, but includes ride-around options, making it accessible for mountain bikers of various skill levels.

"I love the trails around here and I’m just excited to have a new one," said Michaels, who has made multiple laps. "I drove up here, rode down, and climbed back up. It was hot, but still worth it."

This trail can be combined with Bob's for those who are looking to add some tech. Ridge to Rivers designed this trail specifically for downhill mountain bikers as part of their effort to reduce congestion across the trail system.

Ridge to Rivers

"The idea for a purpose-built bike trail was obviously supported by cyclists, but even by non-cyclists," said David Gordon of Ridge to Rivers back in April. "One big benefit of it is, you are going to pull off a lot of riders from adjacent trails that are mixed use, and they will gravitate here."

Riders can expect some loose gravel in sections of the trail, as it has been recently paved.

Pedestrians, dogs, e-bikes, and horseback riders are prohibited on the Sideshow Trail.

It's a big week for mountain biking as the Boise Mountain Bike Festival kicks off at Eagle Bike Park. The main event happens at Bogus Basin from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.