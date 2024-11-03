The Onslaught Crew will premiere their new urban ski film at the TreeFort Music Hall

BOISE, Idaho — Justin "Juice" Kennedy, his brother Mason and the Onslaught Crew travel all over the region performing tricks in a very unique setting and then they show it off to the public in a movie premiere.

"Urban skiing is basically taking terrain park skiing from a resort and bringing it into the urban setting," said Juice. "So we are driving around cities looking for wall rides, handrails and drop-offs."

The OS Crew will premiere their new film Absorb this Thursday at the Treefort Music Hall in downtown Boise this Thursday. It will show their efforts to build features, use a wench to tow into those features and their ability to pioneer tricks in a crazy setting.

"It takes some trial and error, but it is really satisfying when we get the shot we are looking for and succeed with our mission," said Juice.

This will mark the ninth full-length feature film by the OS Crew. This year they traveled to Calgary and all over the northwest. One of the features they rode in Boise is a rail at the dog park in Ann Morrison Park. The brothers screen their film this time of year to get people excited for winter before they do it all again.

"We really like to bring our local snow community together this time of year just to help spread the stoke and get everyone fired up for the season," said Juice. "Let’s party and get stoked."

While the film features the classic stunts this year the OS Crew spent some time exploring the backcountry of Idaho and they have some jaw dropping footage to show for it.

"There are a couple of zones we have been interested in for a while so we strapped in our touring adapters and got into some new areas," said Juice. "It was pretty sick to check it out."

The Onslaught Crew also does a really good job of showing the entire process and with it comes a lot of crashes as the crew tries to figure out the best way to conquer a feature.

"Rarely do we get the tricks on the first try," said Juice. "It's definitely a lot of work getting banged up, but we have learned a lot through out the years, but there is a lot of crashing in between the successful attempts."

The film debuts this Thursday with two screenings one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 9:00 p.m. It will also include Brapski 4, a backcountry ski film made by Sun Valley's Carl Fostvedt.

The event will feature booths from Tamarack, Bogus Basin, Eco Lounge and Daymaking Tour Adapters. The OS Crew will have a booth where they will sign autographs and give away free swag. For more information on tickets click here.