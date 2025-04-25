The Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo showcases a growing industry

The Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo brings UTVs, ATVs, side by sides, jeeps, four by fours, campers and overlanding rigs together under one roof at Expo Idaho.

"Idaho is actually one of the fastest growing motorized recreation areas in the west," said Scott Phillips of the Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo. "Idaho has been under the radar for so long and people have finally discovered what a cool state it is."

Scott Phillips co-founded an event like this in Salt Lake. He decided he wanted to do a show in Idaho not only to bring the community together, but he wanted to showcase the local businesses in the gem state that help people enjoy this activity.

208 Off-Road Performance out of Nampa is one of the vendors at the show. Jeremy Holm also talked about the growth of UTVs in Idaho paired with the drastic improvements in performance over the past few years. Jeremy tells us he's happy to get his businesses in front of potential customers.

"So we do pretty much everything UTV. I mean performance, maintenance and fabrication," said Holm. "To be able to get out with the community, talk to them and be able to get our name out their even more is aweome. We really appreciate Boise Off-Road for putting on this event for us."

The Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo is a family friendly event with activities for the kids including a giant shark slide, remote control off-roading courtesy of Hobby Town and also a magic show. However, there are plenty of toys for adults as off-road vehicles can be customized in so many ways.

However, this event also aims to advocate and educate. There will be multiple seminars focusing on safety, responsible use and trail etiquette.

"We want to educate people on tread lightly principles, staying on designated trails and not going off trail," said Phillips. "And then packing your garbage out and leave the place cleaner then when you found it."

Phillips told us once an off-road trail gets shut down it is almost impossible to ever get it back open. However, he does have hope for the future as Idaho is one of two states with a Master Off-Road Association that links the clubs together, California is the other state.

"They had to ban together out of necessity, you guys have not had the pressure they have had," said Phillips. "So to me it is really cool that you guys have all come together organically as clubs. You interface, you work together and you support each other really well."

If you are interested in checking out the Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo it will run from nine a.m. to eight p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $12, but children 12 and under get in free.