Taking a look back at our Idaho Backroads Series in 2024

BOISE, Idaho — 2024 marked another epic year of adventures, but it also brought its challenges as this summer ended up being a massive wildfire season in Idaho.

The year started off with a bucket list adventure as I got a chance to check out Soldier Mountain's cat skiing operation as guides took us above the lifts for some fresh powder.

It ended up being one of the best days I've ever had on skis and we learned our guide Jeff Hershberger is an engineer in Boise and does this job as a passion project.

"It’s not glamorous amounts of money, you are more getting paid in powder turns," said Hershberger. "When I work at the desk and the computer I really focus on getting that done so I can come up here and enjoy my time working in the hills."

In the spring the big winter of 2023 provided several unique opportunities as we got to see the Ring Gate Spillway, otherwise known as the Glory Hole, on Lake Owyhee. This mesmerizing sight was one of my favorite stories as I had never seen anything like it.

Another opportunity came when Idaho Power released water in the Milner Mile. This is one of the biggest water runs in Idaho, but it doesn't run very often. In fact, the last time this section of the Snake River had water was in 2019. During the release, there was a new generation of kayakers experiencing this class five fun for the first time.

"The water is moving so fast with super big waves," said Mateo Kowalcyzk, who was 16-years-old at the time. "Sometimes you catch it perfectly and you go right over the top, but sometimes it just hits you right in the face and you feel like you just got slammed by a football player."

The summer ended up being a massive wildfire season as the fires started in Oregon and then ignited in Idaho, mainly by lightning. I visited the Danskin Lookout Tower to show you how these lookouts are still being used and I also showed you how artificial intelligencemight be the future of detecting wildfires before they spread.

The Grandjean Fire is the wildfire that sticks out in my head as I made several trips to Stanley. This fire burned nearly 130,000 acres, forced evacuations, put a damper on the summer tourism season and it also burned a few structures and cabins.

However, the damage could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for the firefighters and their support crews. We introduced you to Jose Yorba, an Idaho native, and showed you how Jose and his crew set up a mobile fire retardant base to help out on the Grandjean Fire.

"I’ve been doing this for 25 years," said Yorba, who is originally from Coeur d'Alene. "So the fact that we are able to do this as support for the planes and the community at large is great, it is satisfying."

In the fall I had my best accomplishment of the year— summiting the highest peak in Idaho. Endurance has never been my strong suit so it was a proud accomplishment to climb 5,400 feet of elevation in four miles to reach the top of Mount Borah.

On that journey, I also met Juan Vazquez who flew in from Chicago to summit this 12,667-foot peak. This marked Juan's 47th high point as he made it his goal to reach the highest point in all 50 states.

"Where it is different is it's a lot more strenuous in one day in my opinion," said Vazquez. "Even Rainier you split up into two different days and it is less elevation gain."

As we look forward to 2025 we want to wish you happy holidays and a happy new year. If you have an adventure, an accomplishment or a story you want me to cover send me an email at steve.dent@kivitv.com.