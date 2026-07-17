Sun Valley Resort has big plans after earning designation of DarkSky resort

Sun Valley is the first resort in the United States to earn a designation as a DarkSky resort from DarkSky International as Sun Valley leans into Astrotourism.

"Astrotourism is a kind of a new avenue within tourism that is growing," said Betsy Siszell. "It's people that are traveling all around the world to these special places where you still have pristine night sky and where you can see the Milky Way.

WATCH| Check out the video to see the night sky in Sun Valley and the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve

Sun Valley Resort has big plans after earning the designation of a DarkSky resort

Scientists estimate that 80 percent of people in the United States can't see the Milky Way from their hometown, but that is not the case in the Wood River Valley which is part of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve where communities like Stanley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Sun Valley have worked to limit light pollution.

"Within our community we have had people that have been working for decades and that’s what makes our community so special," said Siszell. "Sun Valley is one of the largest employers and businesses in our community and it’s also our responsibility to support our community in these efforts."

Sun Valley Resort spent the past two years creating an inventory of their exterior lighting. They made improvements with an effort towards stewardship for viewing the sky and protecting wildlife on their way to earning this prestigious designation.

"It’s an incredible achievement that the resort has been working at for years in reducing our light pollution," said Siszell. "We are really looking forward to adding engagement opportunities for guests."

Sun Valley is embracing Astrotourism and that is evident in a new toy shop that opened in June called Sigi and Sepps which features a dark sky area with books, games and puzzles.

The Idaho Central Dark Sky Reserve became the first gold-tier international dark sky reserve in the country in 2017. Christy Delk is visiting Sun Valley from Florida and she told us the night sky caught her attention so she decided to check out a presentation.

"Talking about how unique it is here because the sky is so clear and the stars are so bright," said Delk. "You can see so much, so yeah I appreciate all that."

Sun Valley Resort is planning a number of different events and night sky viewing opportunities with the first happening on August 12. It will be called Starts over Sun Valley and it will happen during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

"Which is really exciting this year because it is during a new moon," said Siszell. "We are hosting it at the Roundhouse which is mid-mountain on Baldy and I don’t think it gets better then that."

This Saturday night, July 18, the Sawtooth Observatory will host its grand opening in Stanley at 8:30 p.m. This event will give people a chance to check out the stars through a new telescope and interact with the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.