Sun Valley Heli Ski offers bucket-list adventures for skiers and snowboarders

Sun Valley Heli Ski features the longest running operation in the U.S. dating back to 1965 when Bill Janss began taking skiers and snowboarders into the back country using a helicopter.

The bird provides access to 750,000 acres of forest service land and because there is such a wide range of options it enables guides to find terrain with the best snow, take people places that are safe — and the adventure can be catered to multiple skill levels.

"We consider the intermediate or advanced intermediate skier our go-to clientele," said Alex Kittrell, who bought this operation last summer. "We can customize the skiing if you can ski a little bit of powder and you can confidently ski a blue run at a resort, we think we could take you skiing."

Alex Kittrell guided with Sun Valley Heli Ski for 14 years prior to buying the company. He has also guided in Greenland and Alaska and he looks forward to building on the history and foundation of Sun Valley Heli Ski.

"Every good heli-ski guide will tell you their goal is for people to come back and say that was the best day of skiing they've ever had," said Kittrell.

The operation includes guides with years of experience as they need to be able to confidently take people in the back country. They will set people up with the proper avalanche gear and provide a safety brief on the conditions and equipment.

"We get to fly in helicopters and go ski powder," said Matt Scrivner, one of the guides who has his own favorite spot. "Oh, it has got to be Paradise just above the South Fork of the Boise on the western slope of the Smoky Mountains. It just tends to be forever winter back there."

The conditions and the weather determine where pilot Christopher Templeton will fly his H125 Airbus helicopter. Templeton has been doing heli-ski operations for 22 years and he told us this bird is the industry standard for flying in the mountains.

"We have established runs in all the various zones with a fairly standard landing at the top and the bottom," said Templeton. "It is beautiful scenery and it can be fairly challenging flying as well."

It's a dynamic environment that forces the team to work together, but they also do a lot for the community as well. Sun Valley Heli Ski will provide daily observations to help the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, they have helped the Forest Service and Idaho Fish and Game with wildlife studies and they will perform search and rescue operations.

"It’s nice being in my home community where not only are we doing heli-skiing, but we are helping people in need in the local mountains," said Templeton.

Sun Valley Heli Ski offers a variety of adventures and they also have a standby list. If you sign up for the standby list there will be possible opportunities to jump in with a crew at around a 50% discount.