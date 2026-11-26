KETCHUM, Idaho — Sun Valley Resort opened for its 91st season on Thanksgiving as skiers and snowboarders were excited to check out a new high-speed quad and hit the slopes for the first time this season.

Last year, Sun Valley Resort didn't open until December 3, but early season storms brought snow. Sun Valley opened College and a couple other runs on the top of Bald Mountain, and they hope to open top-to-bottom soon, with a little help from Mother Nature.

"It is pretty incredible to be out here on a holiday and to see the town come to life. It is pretty exciting," said skier Keith McNabb. "It’s so magical on this mountain, with the views and vistas. To have some early snowpack and get on the hill is just hard to beat."

Watch: Sun Valley opens on Thanksgiving Day, with more in store as the ski season gets underway

Sun Valley opens on Thanksgiving while debuting a brand new lift

Sun Valley also opened up its new Christmas lift, a Dopplemayr high-speed quad, which takes skiers and snowboarders up more than 1,300 feet in four-and-a-half minutes.

"On Thanksgiving, we are always super thankful for all the blessings we have in our lives, and this year, we are thankful to open a brand new lift," said Pete Sontag, the CEO of Sun Valley Resort.

Sun Valley had a busy summer installing upgrades for the winter season. The resort will open the new Lookout Express — a Dopplemayr six-pack that takes skiers and snowboarders up 2,600 feet in eight-and-a-half minutes — in December. It's one of six new lifts Sun Valley has installed over the past six years to replace their aging counterparts.

"Every one of them has been a game-changer for us," said Sontag. "It makes everything more efficient, more reliable, while creating a bigger capacity, which means less lines. We are known for no lift lines at Sun Valley, and this just ensures that will be the case for many years to come."

You could feel the excitement on opening day, with the tradition of people staying overnight to get first chair. The event featured a DJ and free coffee mugs.

More is in store for Sun Valley in March, when the best skiers will make their way to the resort for the second time in three years to compete in the FIS World Cup Finals.