Students compete in the 64th Dotty Clark Memorial Race at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — The Dotty Clark is a school race program where kids earn a snow day if they compete on three different Saturdays during the season. This year, nearly 1,500 kids participated from Treasure Valley middle and high schools.

Adican Safely represented Meridian High School in the freestyle competition landing a 360 and going for a backflip that he couldn't quite land.

"I actually landed it the first time I came down, but couldn’t reel it in this time," said Safely. "It's super sick, the jump was sick and I want to thank Bogus for doing this."

John Foley has been the race director for as long as I can remember with the help of around 150 parents, teachers, and school staff who volunteer to provide students with this opportunity.

"It’s awesome to be able to earn a day off from school," said Owen Kepple from Boise High School. "Just to be able to do what I do every Saturday and then get a free day off of school to come up here and ski with my buds, it’s amazing and I wouldn’t ask for anything else."

Bogus Basin provides discounted lift tickets and rentals as well as financial assistance to those who need it to make sure everyone who wants to in the Treasure Valley can participate. It's part of their mission as a non-profit.

The students also make friends with kids from other schools as they compete in slalom, Nordic skiing, and freestyle.

"We all have a great time doing it; it’s an absolute blast," said Kepple. "I just started doing freestyle this year everyone over there is amazing to just hang out with in the line. We all have fun, we give each other tips and it’s just an amazing community."

The Dotty Clark produces a wide variety as some kids learn how to ski and snowboard through this program. I was blown away by the talent of some of the riders and while this program introduces students to winter sports, it also teaches valuable life lessons.

"More than anything I think it is the mental aspect," said Safley. "You have to be mentally there and you have to have kind of a send-it mindset. You are going to fall, but you are going to learn from that and you are going to improve."

