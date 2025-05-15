South Fork of the Payette at high water provides boaters with a wild ride

BANKS, Idaho — The South Fork of the Payette River Staircase section is a class four section near Banks that provides easy access for boaters who come out in droves to experience the high flows on this classic run.

The South Fork peaked on Monday at over 9,000 cubic feet per second. On Tuesday, we went out to catch the boaters at around 8,000 cfs, and as of Thursday, it had already dropped below 6,000, showcasing how when the water rises, it's like a powder day out there for paddlers.

"It’s incredible, we are so lucky to be here and have this river in our backyard," said kayaker Becca Coleman. “It is so fun, my first two laps were greasy, and in my last lap I rolled twice after going big, and it was super fun."

The river doesn't get this high every year, so it's a treat when it comes in, but it's also much safer than its neighbor, the North Fork of the Payette River. The Staircase section is not as continuous, and although the water is huge and fast, it covers up most of the rocks, and it doesn't have any really dangerous features.

Still, paddlers need to have the proper amount of experience, safety gear, partners, and the ability to roll if they get knocked over by these giant waves. The main event is Staircase Rapid, which is a long rapid with a narrow line at the crux for paddlers.

"Staircase is awesome, I’ve been running right down the middle you enter, and all the waves are just boiling all around you, it is really cool," said kayaker Sam Rusak. "Then you have two laterals coming on each side, you go right down the middle of them, and then you are in the super highway of waves."

The five-mile stretch finishes with Slalom, where kayakers need to make a move to avoid Seymour's Hole, the largest feature on the river, then they need to make a move back to the right to avoid another huge hole.

With the water running so high, it doesn't take long to do a lap, giving paddlers an opportunity to do as many laps as they have the energy for, and with it being roadside, it's an easy shuttle. The breaking waves in this stretch also make every lap different and unique for every boater.

"It’s a sport that really builds mental grit, and kayaking really has an awesome,e unique community that invites people in," said Coleman. "You can always just make a friend by showing up to the river."

Sam Rusak is from Maine, and he came here last year and he's back this summer for another season at Cascade Raft and Kayak. Sam loves paddling the high water, but he also looks forward to the river dropping so he can take guests down this classic stretch of whitewater.

"It is the best section there is," said Rusak. "It is beautiful, it is interesting, it is splashy, and it’s everything you want a river to be."

We may have passed the peak of water levels in our region, but the rivers are still flowing swiftly and cold. It's important to know your own limits and be safe out there. The boating was impressive on Tuesday — I didn't see a single kayaker flip over, except me.