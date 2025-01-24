Soldier Mountain welcomes riders for the Snowmobile Hillclimb

The Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Hillclimb Association runs their first event of the season at Soldier Mountain this Friday and Saturday as top pros race up the ski resort.

The season includes ten races all around the region culminating in the world championship at Jackson Hole later this winter. The hillclimb is all about who can get to the top first while staying in between the gates.

"It’s the biggest rush, it is so awesome," said Dustin Pancheri of Idaho Falls. "I mean you sit there on the starting line and the nerves kind of get going and it’s crazy because as soon as that light goes green the adrenaline kicks in and the nerves go away. You get laser focused and you kind of forget about the whole world."

The course is located right under chair one in the same spot where the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Slopestyle teams practiced back in December. Soldier Mountain used some of the left over snow to make some jumps for the snowmobilers.

David Alden is the owner of Soldier Mountain and he's also an avid snowmobiler. David told me he looks forward to continuing to innovate by bringing these unique events to Soldier Mountain and the riders appreciate it because most of their races happen in the backcountry or private venues.

"Soldier Mountain has been amazing," said Pancheri. "The staff has been very inviting and very accommodating, we are super grateful that they are allowing us to participate and hopefully it is good for them too."

This also includes a unique opportunity for any of our local snowmobilers as they can come up on Saturday and try out this course for $100. The event happens all day on Saturday.