Snowmobile Fun Run brings families together for a good cause in Valley County

SMITH'S FERRY, Idaho — The Cougar Mountain Country Association Snowmobiling Club is a non-profit and on Saturday, they hosted a Fun Run at Wellington Snow Park near Smith's Ferry.

The parking lot was packed with trailers, snowmobiles, and people who came out to go on a 25-30-mile ride— all while raising money to promote the park and help out the Cascade Food Bank.

The money raised will go towards maintaining two garages and the warming hut on the property, which are owned by Valley County. The club will also send money to the state association to keep trails open for snowmobiles and winter sports.

"I ride snowmobiles for the social [aspect] and the scenery," said Lori Ellis, the president of the Cougar Mountain Country Association. "I know for a fact we had riders from 85 years old down to two years old and I think I might have seen a baby out there."

I learned that snowmobilers and snowbikers pass this sport down from generation to generation. Many of the original members from when the club started back in 1984 still ride. Now, their kids do and so do their grandchildren.

"It’s something that I’m always going to remember," said Tyler, a 12-year-old. "I hope I get to do this with my grandkids. I have to thank my grandpa for taking me and it is a big thing I look forward to every year."

The ride also featured some tracked vehicles as there were checkpoints set up along the ridge where people could stop and get something to eat or drink. The Valley County Sheriff's Office also patrolled the route on snowmobiles to make sure everyone stayed safe during the ride.

More than anything, families came together to ride powder and play in the snow.

"It’s really fun and it is really exhilarating," said Bennett, another kid who experienced the ride for the first time. "I like it when you hit ramps."

Families can join the club for $50 a year and the Cougar Mountain Country Association will host their next event in Stanley on February 14-16.