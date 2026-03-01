Snowmaking and grooming has made all the difference this winter for Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley Resort hasn't had an ideal winter, but they have had more snow earlier than most other resorts, and with their grooming and snowmaking, they have turned this winter into a positive season.

Sun Valley has all 12 lifts spinning and 101 out of 109 runs open, and they were the first in our region to open a top-to-bottom run this winter. The resort is expected to get more snow next week, which will give their grooming team more snow to work with.

WATCH | Check out the conditions on the Warm Springs side of the mountain—

Snow making and grooming has made the difference this winter for Sun Valley

Still, Bald Mountain at Sun Valley averages around 175 inches a year, and right now are at 100. However, it has still been a good season for Sun Valley thanks to its elaborate snow-making system and its world-class grooming.

"Their grooming is top tier if you get up here early, and if you are lucky enough to get the groomers, you are a happy bird," said local snowboarder Otto Olson, who works in a local ski shop. "I tune skis, and it has been the busiest season I’ve seen. Everyone is coming here because we know what we are doing, and we can make good out of bad."

It also helps that Sun Valley is a destination ski resort, and people come from all over to stay and play in Ketchum. Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent ran into a pair of sisters from Connecticut who were enjoying their first trip out west to ski.

"I’ve loved it, the views are gorgeous," said Grace Sullivan. "I know the powder is not a lot for you guys, but it is more than we are ever used to, so I’ve enjoyed that."

Sun Valley is known for its steep, long groomers, and that's why grooming is so important on Bald Mountain. Every day starts with corduroy groomers as the team at Sun Valley works hard to ensure a good experience for the guests.

"We came out here seeking no lines and powder, and the no lines here is insane compared to what we are used to on the East Coast," said Emily Sullivan. "We clocked like 21 runs yesterday; it was a crazy day."

The Sullivan sisters also enjoyed the communities surrounding Sun Valley, and they caught onto something that makes Sun Valley really unique. Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain are right next to Ketchum, so people don't have to drive that windy mountain road that you have to take to get to most resorts.

"We were just saying it is so nice we are so close to the base of the mountain. The days of having to get dragged out of your bed at 5:30 a.m. to get first chair is not a thing here," said Emily Sullivan. "You are ten minutes away from the mountain on by nine o’clock with a burger at Lefty’s after, it is a great town."

Sun Valley also prides itself on the après scene and the local businesses. Sun Valley Resort has several events coming up in March, including a new event called the Sun Valley Stampede, branded as a competition to determine the best skier in the west.