Smashing a car makes progress for a new daycare facility in Parma

Caring Hands Daycare and Preschool LLC is the only daycare in Parma and they have plans to build a new facility, but to do so they need to raise $700,000.

On Saturday, Caring Hands held a fundraiser at the Parma Rural Fire Department where they invited the community to come down and smash a car to smithereens.

"I’ve wanted to go to rage rooms and stuff because I like smashing stuff," said Victor Sherlock, who participated in the fundraiser. "I don’t have stuff around the house that I can smash so coming here was fun."

Caring Hands has gotten approval from the city to build a new facility on land that they own. There current facility is located in an industrial area across from the railroad tracks.

"It is really important for us because we don’t have a playground so week walk the kids up to the park every day," said Jaqualine Padilla, who started Caring Hands three years ago. "Having a new facility will give us actual classrooms for the kids, right now we have a big room that is separated by bookshelves."

The car smash fundraiser is one of the first steps towards raising money as an employee donated a car for people to smash. It started with kids who got an hour to themselves before the adults got to take their turn.

"We are just at the beginning of it so we are just going to keep on trying to come up with different ideas and different things until we get there," said Padilla.

Caring Hands Daycare and Preschool LLC has plans for a large playground, classrooms and a kitchen. They believe this new facility will help them serve the community better.

"We are making it work right now, but we need a facility that is actually set up to be a daycare," said Padilla.