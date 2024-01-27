Skiers and snowboards enjoy a strong week at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — The conditions were excellent this week as Bogus Basin kind of under the radar received a foot of snow in the past week spaced out every couple of days.

We also caught an unbelievable sunset on Thursday night as temperatures stayed cold enough to keep conditions good while it was well above freezing this week in the Treasure Valley.

"I’m a Boise State student and I love Bogus Basin," said Morgan Corah. "I’m a skier, but I’m snowboarding today and the snow is finally starting to catch up with us, which is great."

Saturday morning brought rain to Bogus Basin which isn't the best news. However, the team at Bogus Basin does a good job keeping skiers and snowboarders informed on snow conditions, road conditions and how full the parking lots are. The lower lots filled up fast on Saturday morning.

"Our marketing team does a great job of trying to provide constant updates on our website and social media," said Susan Saad of Bogus Basin. "We've had a great week, but it's going to warm up for a few days and all of the forecasters are predicting a return of winter next weekend."

Skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to purchase day tickets ahead of time before heading up to the mountain. That helps Bogus Basin manage the mountain.

This non-profit resort spaces people out by being open from 10-10 every day except for weekends where the lifts start spinning at 9:00 a.m. I wouldn't know about that as I have the twilight pass, midweek passes are an option and Morgan and her friends got a college season pass.

“Oh my gosh my pass was like 250 bucks for an unlimited pass which is awesome," said Corah. "I just come up a few times a week just to refresh my brain and don’t think about school or anything which is great."

Day tickets are still available for this weekend.