Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for the final time this season at Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin had its earliest closing since the pandemic-shortened season of 2020. On Sunday, skiers and snowboarders got their final turns in at Boise's non-profit recreation area.

Winter did not go so well for Bogus Basin, as they got less than half their average snowfall, receiving 111 inches when they normally get 250. We kept waiting for winter to show up, but it never did, and this week's warm temperatures did a number on the remaining snow.

WATCH | Skiers and snowboarders party it up for the last day of the ski season—

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for the final time at Bogus Basin

"I think this snow wasn’t as good, but I still had a lot of fun. You got to make the most out of it," said snowboarder Isaac Mgomja. "It’s bittersweet, I mean, I’m not happy the season is ending, but it happens."

Bogus Basin went out in style by throwing a party that included games, costumes, and a variety of competitions, including a rail jam contest in the terrain park. Skiers and snowboarders appreciated the effort put into this season by Bogus Basin.

"Everyone is having a blast, we are so lucky to be up here at Bogus," said Jane Simpson. "If it wasn’t for all their hard work, we wouldn’t have had a season, and we appreciate everything they have done to celebrate Bogus."

Bogus Basin's investment in snow-making and snow-saving technology made the difference this year in getting people on the slopes. There were flexible times for season pass holders, and they opened terrain when they could. Because of their efforts, Jane Simpson and Danielle both got more than 30 days on the slopes.

"It’s my first love, an extension of my feet, and I love riding," said Danielle. "I look forward to it every year, and Jane, you have been coming since when?” “Third grade," replied Simpson. "I’ve seen all sorts of changes, and I love what they have done."

Bogus has gotten several good years in a row, and last year, the season ended with a bonus day on May 3. This winter was not meant to be, but it did showcase the hard work and the investments this non-profit has put back into the mountain.

"There were a few good powder days," said Danielle. "We may not have had a huge season, but we had a season," said Jane Simpson.

Bogus Basin employees will take a well-deserved break before preparing for the summer season.