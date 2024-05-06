Shoshone Falls After Dark is a sight to see with the water raging

Shoshone Falls After Dark is back for year number four as people can watch this iconic waterfall light up Thursday through Sunday night all the way until the end of May.

On opening weekend the waterfall was flowing higher then 12,000 cubic feet per second giving visitors a special treat. Last year the falls was only running at 300 CFS during the show.

"Oh it is awesome, I’ve never been here after dark," said Katie Leonard who made the trip from Nampa. "The lights, the people and the sound of the falls is just magnificent, it makes me appreciate God’s handy work."

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Midnight Production Studios puts on a choreographed light show, Shoshone Falls After Dark is brought to you by Idaho Central Credit Union and it also features music by DJ Eric Rhodes.

"I think it is so cool," said Macie. "You got the music and you can dance," added Troy. " We are just having dance parties over here, it’s been fun," said Dalon as these teens came from Filer in the Magic Valley.

However, people travel from all over to see this spectacle. I met a woman from Sweden and people came from all over Idaho. Chris and Jeanie Johnston made the trip from Parma.

"It’s pretty spectacular it is our first time out," said Chris. "I’ve lived in Idaho my whole life and this is the first time we’ve been able to come down and see it, it’s pretty neat," added Jeanie.

Shoshone Falls After Dark features vendors that sell snacks, people can buy memorabilia and glow sticks. It costs $20 per car or $30 for an oversized vehicle, but they charge per car so you can load as many friends and family members as you can fit.

Tickets can be purchased here, they are sold in 15-minute increments and each show lasts about ten minutes. The lights pop more the darker it is. You can also make a day of it as there are so many fun things to do in the Magic Valley.

"It’s just been a wonderful time, I’m grateful for it," said Leonard. "Just the whole atmosphere is celebratory."