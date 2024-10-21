Ricochet Mounted Archers perform at the Equus and Overture in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Equus and Overture is an important fundraiser for the Idaho Horse Park Foundation at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. At this event, they raise money through auctions, hand out awards, and dazzle the audience with a number of different demonstrations.

One of those demonstrations included the Ricochet Mounted Archers — this group of ladies fires an arrow at a target while riding their horses. Karen Sibernagel Danley started this group and that also features an interesting story.

“It was an exciting decision during COVID in 2020 — a few of my friends said 'teach us mounted archery'," said Karen. "We can socially distance and not worry about it so that was actually how mounted archery started here in the Treasure Valley."

Mounted archery also led Karen on an interesting adventure as she traveled to Mongolia in 2023 to compete in the Spirit Games and also be a part of the support crew for Team USA in the world championships.

"The roots of mounted archery is in Mongolia with Ghengas Khan and it was fascinating to be in Mongolia," said Karen. "There is also a lot of history with women in archery."

This all-female team dazzles in their performance which includes Sianna Gable and her horse Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sianna has a passion for jumping so she incorporated that into the routine after she learned archery from Karen.

"Karen just came out to my house and taught me a lot on all my other horses and I eventually got this guy to come out and do it," said Gable. "He’s great, he really is."

The Equus and Overture's theme this year was horses and all that jazz. Karen really enjoyed that aspect of performing their routine while the band played 'Jump, Jive and Wail.'

"This is really fun because we put the music together with the horses and the archery," said Karen.

At the event, Jon and Tanya Roeser were honored as the horsemen of the year by the Idaho Horse Park Foundation.