Record of decision authorizes the Stibnite Gold Project in Valley County

The Payette National Forest gave the green light to a massive gold, silver, and antimony mine near Yellow Pine in Valley County. This comes after years of work by Perpetua Resources, but conservation groups remain concerned about the environment.

I met with John Robison of the Idaho Conservation League and Sydney Anderson of Idaho Rivers United. They worry about the risk this project has for clean water, public health, fish and wildlife habitat, and public lands near the headwaters of the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River.

The Stibnite Mine will include three open pit mines. Perpetua Resources will construct a 475-foot tall tailings facility to store 120 million tons of tailings. They will need to build new roads and bring in heavy machinery for this open pit cyanide vat leach gold mine.

"The project is basically the equivalent of open heart surgery for the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River watershed," said Robison. "The Forest Service’s own analysis shows the environment is going to be worse off as a result of the project."

The Nez Perce Tribe opposes the mine, stating that it violates their treaties. Anglers and boaters have also voiced concerns and environmental groups worry about the possible impacts for the future of this watershed.

"It is one of the last remaining cold water refuge areas for salmon and steelhead," said Anderson. "It holds cultural importance, ecological, and it’s a really special place, and permitting a gold mine is very hazardous. It’s not a matter if it will damage the water in the area, it’s a matter of when."

On the other side of the coin, residents in the closest town of Yellow Pine have supported the project and so does the mayor of Cascade. Lawmakers, too, have overwhelmingly supported the Stibnite Gold Project.

"For too long we have let China hold the cards when it comes to critical mineral protection," said Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo as well as Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher in a joint statement. "This record of decision is a vital first step in advancing the production of American antimony and strengthening our national defense."

Antimony is critical for developing technology and manufacturing military equipment. The Stibnite Mine is expected to produce up to 35% of U.S. demand in the first six years of operations and it would be the only domestic supply as China dominates the market.

"By listening to our communities and working through the science-based permitting process, we believe we have made the Project the best it can be," said Jon Cherry, the president and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "From improved water quality to a reduced project footprint, we are proud of the solutions the Project provides to Idaho and America."

Perpetua Resources has been working on this project for eight years. The new plan - developed a couple of years ago - reduces the mining footprint by 13% and the mine traffic by 23%, according to Perpetua Resources.

They say it will create more than 500 jobs and Perpetua Resources also told us they've invested $17 million into cleaning up legacy mining, as the history of mining at Stibnite dates back before World War II.

"With a positive Record of Decision in hand, the project is now among an elite class of projects in America that have cleared the strenuous NEPA review," said Cherry.

When I spoke with Cherry in September he told me construction could start this summer, but they will still need to get several state permits from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the National Pollution Discharge Elimination Systems Permit, the Air Permit to Construct and the 410 Water Quality Certification along with a few others.

The Idaho Conservation League and Idaho Rivers United will continue to fight against this project as it stands. They were both disappointed with the Forest Service's decision, after objecting to the draft record of decision in September.

"The final record of decision is not the final word and Idahoans still have to weigh in on this," said Robison. "We are looking at a reclamation plan and a reclamation bond and we also need a wetlands permit from the Army Corps of Engineers."

"We really believe in grassroots advocacy and people who are upset or disturbed by this, we want you to know that your voice still matters," said Anderson. "Contact your lawmakers, your local government officials, county commissioners and give them your concerns."