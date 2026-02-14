Rafters have less then a 2% chance to draw permits on the Middle Fork and the Main Salmon

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho features some of the most iconic multi-day rafting trips in the United States, but the odds of pulling a permit in the Four Rivers Lottery are not good.

The Middle Fork of the Salmon, the Main Salmon, the Selway, and Hells Canyon on the Snake River make up the four rivers managed by the National Forest Service. To float any of these rivers in the summer, people need to register and win a permit in the lottery system.

Rafters have less then a two percent chance to draw permits on the Middle Fork and the Main Salmon

Why is it so hard to pull a permit? Back in 2010, the registration changed to an online format, making it much easier for people to apply because they didn't have to mail in a registration form and a check.

The popularity of rafting has been on the rise since the change to online reservations. The number of applicants for the Main Salmon more than tripled by 2023, and the Middle Fork rose by 120%.

In 2025, nearly 20,000 people applied for the permit lottery for the Middle Fork. There are 353 permits available, making it a 1.79% chance of winning. The Main had similar numbers, but it was even worse with a 1.70% chance.

The forest service manages the number of permits to help keep these rivers and their ecosystem pristine, and so that commercial boaters can get their allotment to make a living.

In 2025, 22% of the permits were won by Idahoans on the Middle Fork and the Main. In total, 4,395 people from Idaho entered the lottery, with Colorado coming in second with 3,337 people. Next on the list was Oregon, followed by Utah, Montana, and Washington.

One group from Switzerland scored the only international permit on the Main.

The data shows that people have a better chance if they select dates outside of late June and all of July. Some who don't score a permit can try and snag a cancellation, if they're lucky. This requires checking regularly, and if you have the ability to go on a trip on short notice, this is the best bet on getting a permit.

Hells Canyon of the Snake River has the best odds of the four rivers, while the Selway has the worst, with under 1% chance of winning. The Selway lottery gets announced on Sunday, February 15.

A donation to the forest service is required for every river permit application.