MCCALL, IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department and the City of McCall are working together on a potential project that would officially move Highway 55 out of downtown and onto the bypass that goes around the city.

Highway 55 currently runs through downtown, but when drivers head north from Boise they can bypass downtown by taking a left at the first light on Deinhard Lane. This proposal would switch the jurisdiction of who is responsible for each route and continue an effort to have truck traffic skip the busy downtown area.

WATCH: Check out the video to see where the impacts would happen if this project becomes a reality

Proposal to move Highway 55 out of McCall could make downtown more pedestrian friendly

"When we actually started studying this we found that 80 percent of through traffic and truck traffic, the kind of traffic that traditionally uses the state highway already goes on the other route," said Jill Youmans of ITD.

If this proposal moved forward the City of McCall would take over control of Third Street and Lake Street that go through downtown. Mayor Colby Nielson told me for most people McCall is the destination and removing extra traffic would be helpful during the busy tourism season.

The Mayor told me the city council has been looking at ways to improve pedestrian safety and having jurisdiction over downtown would give them that opportunity if this project ends up happening.

"I think overall it would probably be a positive effect for local businesses because it would encourage people to walk and bike into town," said Nielson. "Right now there is definitely some places on Lake Street and Third Street that are challenging if you are on foot or on a bike."

That would also mean that ITD would take over control of the bypass from Deinhard Lane to the intersection of Boydston and Lake Street. Youmans says ITD would plan on installing a traffic light and additional lanes. ITD would also have to add signs and resurface what would become Highway 55 if this project were to move forward.

"This is one of those situations where McCall and ITD together and came to the realization that maybe it would be better if we move the highway out of McCall and gave McCall more control on how their downtown looked," said Youmans.

The next step would be to identify the cost of this project which should be finished by the spring of 2027, but as of now there is no funding planned for this project. For more information click here as the public can submit their opinions until November 3.

"Input at this point of a project can really shape how a project looks when it is done," said Youmans. "So it is really important for the public to care about what is going on in their community of transportation and give us some input."