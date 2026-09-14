Prescribed burns planned across Payette National Forest this fall

PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Idaho — The Payette National Forest is preparing to conduct prescribed burns across several areas this fall as weather conditions allow.

The U.S. Forest Service said prescribed fire operations could continue through December, pending required approvals. The burns are intended to reduce overgrown vegetation and lower wildfire risks to nearby communities, infrastructure and natural resources.

Planned prescribed burns include areas near New Meadows, Council and Cambridge. Crews also plan to conduct pile burning near Edwardsburg and southwest of McCall.

The New Meadows Ranger District plans burns about 4 miles east, 8 miles west and 10 miles north of New Meadows.

The Council Ranger District plans burns in four areas, ranging from about 5 miles north of Council to 20 miles northwest of the city.

The Weiser Ranger District plans a prescribed burn about 15 miles west of Cambridge.

Pile burning is also planned in the Big Creek project area near Edwardsburg and the Sloans Point project area about 12 miles southwest of McCall.

Some areas could be closed to the public for several days while burns are underway. Drivers should watch for warning signs and slow down and turn on their headlights if they encounter smoke on roadways.

Residents may also see or smell smoke during the burns.

Forest officials will evaluate weather conditions before each prescribed fire. Burns may be postponed or canceled if conditions are not suitable.

For more information on the prescribed burns, visit the Payette National Forest treatments map.