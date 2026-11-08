BOISE, Idaho — Last year, Ten Barrel Brewing did not host a Pray for Snow party — and we had one of the worst winters for snow in a long time. But this year, the festival returns at Bluebird Social.

Pray for Snow parties are a way to get skiers and snowboarders hyped for the season. Terry volunteers with BASE, which stands for Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education and he is excited for this winter and the prospect of hitting the slopes.

WATCH | Take a look inside a Pray for Snow party

Pray for Snow Festival returns to Boise bringing the vibe to Bluebird Social

"Everybody was complaining about how bad it was, but I still did 60 days last year," said Terry, who won a pair of gloves while we were there by doing 20 jump lunges — despite being 74-years-old. "I’m getting ready for ski season so I’ve been working out twice a week and it was no problem."

The Pray for Snow Festival features live bands, and it got kicked off with Fastest Fox. The OS Crew showed up to showcase two of their ski films called Glitch and Juice. There were also representatives from Bogus Basin and Brundage as well as several organizations and shops like McU Sports.

"We are Just getting people prepped for winter because last year was pretty bad, so we are trying to get the hype up early," said Quinn Glazier of McU Sports who waxed skies and snowboards for free at the festival. "I think it is going to be a good one this year."

Ten Barrel Brewing didn't host a festival last year because they didn't have a venue, but that changed this year with the help of Bluebird Social.

"We are bringing it back because we have a spot to do it," said Paul Thornton of Bluebird Social. "It is all about bringing the ski and snowboard community together and having a big party to kick off winter."

While Saturday didn't feel like winter on a beautiful fall day the vibes remained high. So many people, including Terry are looking forward to winter and praying the snow will come.

"I’m absolutely praying for snow," said Terry. "Skiing is my life ,I love skiing and I’ve been skiing for almost 70 years so I’m ready for winter."

Pray for Snow parties also happened on Saturday at Tamarack Resort and Sun Valley as most resorts host this type of party as a tradition to get people stoked for winter.