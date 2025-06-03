Payette National Forest closes majority of ranger district offices due to personnel loss

PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Idaho — The Payette National Forest announced on Tuesday that it has temporarily closed the majority of its ranger district offices due to losses in personnel.

The McCall, New Meadows, Krassel, and Weiser Ranger District offices are all closed until further notice, while the Council Ranger District Office, along with the Payette National Forest Supervisor's Office in McCall, will continue to operate with reduced hours.

Officials say that the Payette National Forest has lost significant personnel in recent months due to retirement and deferred resignation.

“We have adjusted our hours to allow current staffing to best serve the many communities surrounding the Payette National Forest, with the overall goal of improvement to our public services while providing access to the outdoors that we all love,” said Forest Supervisor Matt Davis. “The safety and enjoyment of our visitors remain top priorities, and we’ll steward the areas we can with available staff and resources.”

The Council Ranger District will be open 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with sales available during operating hours. The Supervisor’s Office has the same hours, but will only be offering sales from Wednesday to Friday.

Visitors can check the Payette National Forest website for updated information on any potential closures.