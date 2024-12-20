Park N Ski areas provide snowshoeing and cross country ski opportunities

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation manages four different Park N Ski trailheads north of Idaho City where people can find winter solitude in the mountains.

Crews have been working to groom Gold Fork, Skyline, Ralph's and Elkhorn Loop. My dog Chief and I went up the Elkhorn Loop on Thursday and the grooming was amazing.

"We are there to groom trails and to provide opportunities for yurts," said Robbie Johnson of Idaho Parks and Rec. "We have employees up there right now getting it ready for you. They are really rolling out the red carpet, well maybe the white carpet as there is good snow."

We found the snow to be about three feet deep, but the roads were clear past Idaho City. To enjoy snowshoeing and cross country skiing people need to be prepared for winter conditions.

However, Idaho Parks and Rec does a good job marking the trail, I've found multiple maps along the trails so it's easy to stay on track. It's also a great way to get exercise in the winter.

"It’s a great thing for the kids to experience, to see the outdoors and it’s managed," said Johnson. "It’s designated for these purposes."

People also need to buy a pass which costs $7.50 for a three day pass or $25 for the season. For more information on that click here. You can buy the pass online, at select vendors or I found it really convenient to stop at the Idaho Parks and Rec office because it is on the way.

We saw a few people out there on Thursday, but they were all either coming or going from the yurts. Idaho Parks and Rec features six different yurts people can rent out.

The yurts are really popular and they can be tough to reserve. They can be reserved nine months in advance or sometimes you can get lucky and snag a cancellation. For more information on the yurts here is one of the stories I've done on these backcountry gems.

You can also find grooming reports and other information on the Idaho Non-Motorized Trails Program Facebook page.

"When it is sunny like this we don’t always think of snow, but this is just a great time of year to get out there," said Johnson.

I'd also recommend double checking your equipment especially if you are going to a yurt. I accidentally brought my old boots and they didn't fit my cross country skis so I had to walk up the trail.