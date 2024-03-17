Outdoor adventurer retires Stueby's Outdoor Journal after hundreds of posts

BOISE, Idaho — Steve Stuebner has a passion for the outdoors which spurred several side hustles to educate people about different adventures in Idaho and how to respect our local treasures.

"I started riding in the summer of 86 when I got my first bike," said Stuebner. "I would do these big long rides up Rocky Canyon or go up on the ridge and come down trail 4 and I’d run into one rider, and I knew him."

In 1992 Steve co-authored his first guidebook for biking in southwest Idaho. He also helped start SWIMBA that same year. He would go on to publish several books and sell maps of Idaho.

In 2007, he started Stueby's Outdoor Journal which features more than 600 adventures. He would do a weekly post and be featured on the River 94.1 on Friday mornings.

"If I'm doing blogs, videos and websites for clients why wouldn't I do that for me," said Stuebner. "It was the beginning of social media and I had enough material to commit to it weekly, that's what you have to do I think to have a regular audience."

Steve has highlighted adventures in the Owyhee Canyonlands, the McCall area, and all over the state. We have done several stories with him to use his expertise in our outdoor reporting as has been around.

"I want to see it all," said Stuebner. "I want to hike it all, I want to boat all the rivers, do the trails on bikes, backpacking and everything. Idaho is just an unbelievable paradise."

Steve no longer sees just one rider on the trails and a lot has changed over the years from a time when guidebooks were like gold with no internet. He's helped spur change in a positive way by focusing on bike etiquette in the early days to protecting and maintaining the trails as their popularity grew.

"It makes me smile because generally, you love to see a fit and active community," said Stuebner. "Besides passing on information to all these people about where to go, I’ve also felt the need to give back."

On the conservation side, Steve sold his database of the Owyhee Canyonlands to the Friends of the Owyhee who are working to get regulations and protections passed in one of the last great expanses of untouched land in America.

"I hope that other people notice that and are inspired by that because that is what we all have to do," said Stuebner. "We are just pounding the heck out of these places."

Stueby's Outdoor Journal will remain online and you might get posts here or there. However, if you are seeking outdoor information this is a good place to start.