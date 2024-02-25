North Shore Lodge hosts an ice fishing tournament on Warm Lake

CASCADE, Idaho — The 6th annual What the Fish ice fishing tournament took place this weekend on Warm Lake where anglers competed to see who could catch the biggest fish, the smallest fish and the most fish.

"We are just having some fun ice fishing," said Oakley Young. "It’s beautiful, I love it and I can’t believe that we are here."

Oakley came out to fish with his grandfather and friends as they brought out all their equipment via snowmobile. The ice on Warm Lake is 14 inches thick and anglers were trying to land trout and kokanee.

"In the tournament it’s going pretty good I’ve caught the smallest fish so far out of anybody, said Oakley. " I’m just really fishing for anything besides bull trout because you can’t keep those."

North Shore Lodge puts this tournament together which features cash prizes, a raffle with items like two pistols, and auger and other fishing equipment. Half of the money raised gets donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

It hasn't been the best winter for the owners as a lack of snow forced cancellations from crews looking to snowmobile earlier in the winter. However, they were able to host the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge back in January.

While winter can be hit or miss this lodge is booked throughout summer and it's a welcome spot miles from civilization with food and drinks. The cheeseburger I had was pretty good.

The owners told me they were happy the ice held because more than anything they want this tournament to bring children outside to get them hooked on fishing.

"I like the thrill of having a fish bite a hook and just reeling it in," said Oakley. "I like the adrenaline, I just like everything about it."

Seems to have worked for Oakley and his friends. The tournament costs $20 to compete in case you are interested in trying your luck next year.