McU Sports shows us what goes into tuning up equipment for ski season

BOISE, Idaho — Ski season is on the horizon and that also means now through Christmas is the busiest time of year for local shops — so if you don't want to miss the start of ski season, it's a good idea to get your equipment tuned up now.

"We want to get everything ready for people to get started right when Bogus opens," said Aaron Flynn of McU sports.

Getting your skis and snowboards tuned up can extend the life of your equipment, help you achieve peak performance, and it's also a safety issue.

Every new pair of skis or a used pair bought at the ski swap should have the bindings checked so your boot stays in the ski, but also releases in the event of the crash. Then there are the bases, the edges and waxing.

"We start out with the stone grinder to give a nice shining finish to the bases and the trim jet which sharpens all the edges so we can maintain control in all snow conditions," said Flynn.

Flynn recommends having the bases done once a year, but that also depends on whether you hit some rocks and scratch up your equipment. The trim jet is brand new at McU Sports and Flynn recommends having the edges done once or twice a year. McU Sports also has an infrared wax machine.

"Wax is going to be the most important part, it should be done every five to seven times you go out skiing," said Flynn. "Wax does two things for you, it keeps the base from drying out and it keeps you sliding fast on the hill."

I usually procrastinate and bring my skis into the shop after the resorts open. That usually costs me a week of skiing as the shops get backed up in the beginning of the season so I feel good about already dropping off my skis to get tuned up.