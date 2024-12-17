Kuna man dies in avalanche near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho — A motorized snow biker is dead after being fully buried in an avalanche near Lookout Peak, northwest of Cascade on Sunday reports the Payette Avalanche Center.

Two motorized snow bikers were riding in the area around noon when they triggered what was described as a "relatively small" avalanche. However, the small slide pushed 41-year old Kuna resident, Jason Haines into a terrain trap, where he was fully buried under snow and debris. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, other snowmobilers in the area located the buried individual using an avalanche beacon before extracting him from the snow. Those on the scene performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in their attempts and Jason Haines was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Our condolences go out to Mr. Haines' family and friends.