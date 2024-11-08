Kirkham Hot Springs will be transformed with $1.4 million in upgrades

LOWMAN, Idaho — The Boise National Forest will close Kirkham Hot Springs temporarily next week from Monday to Friday so they can repave the bridge over the South Fork of the Payette River.

This is one of several improvements coming to this popular geothermal feature by next summer. The project, in total, will cost $1.4 million, but most of those funds will come from the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 by the Trump Administration.

I met with two engineers with the Boise National Forest who are working on the project. They told me Kirkham Hot Springs is the second most popular destination in the forest, behind only the Banks that's filled with kayakers and rafters all summer.

"Kirkham Hot Springs is actually quite accessible and it is open year-round," said Brett Barry of the Boise National Forest, Barry soaks in the springs with his family. "It is really unique geologically and these springs are an outstanding place for folks to reset and meditate."

The hot springs became so popular during the pandemic that they were being vandalized and trashed. The Boise National Forest closed this area in 2021. They re-opened it in 2022, but changed it from a campground to a day-use area.

"We have seen some significant improvements with users starting to be a bit more respectful," said Gabe Housh of the Boise National Forest. "We have also stepped up our level of enforcement and proactivity that is kind of what led us into continuing to operate this as a day-use site."

The improvements will include re-paving the bridge, but it will also feature a large group pavilion that people can rent out, two new bathrooms, two changing rooms, and a dumpster. The forest service hopes to secure a full-time host and they will move parking across the bridge into what used to be the campground.

"We are really hoping that placing designated trails, having designated changing spaces and designated trash spaces will really help the users to be set up for success in respecting the site and the area a little bit more," said Housh.

The Great American Outdoors Act has allowed the Boise National Forest to put $10 million into recreational sites with a new boat ramp at banks, improvements at Kirkham Hot Springs, and other areas. They also were able to do a bunch of deferred maintenance with the funds.

Their goal in using these funds is to help protect these natural resources as the number of people recreating in Idaho continues to increase.

"This is in response to the increasing demand of recreational users and sites from the growing Treasure Valley," said Barry. "We are seeing a lot more use."

It is good news for people who enjoy Kirkham Hot Springs, as this site was in danger of being closed. People will be able to continue to soak throughout the winter after the construction on the bridge. Just remember to pack out what you take in, leave the glass bottles at home, and do your part to help the forest service protect this geothermal area.