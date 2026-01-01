Kicking off the New Year with First Hikes at Lucky Peak State Park

BOISE, Idaho — The cold and rainy conditions didn't stop families and friends with New Year's resolutions from coming out to hike at Lucky Peak State Park.

People were able to enjoy a guided tour by ranger Nels Rasmussen as he informed the walkers about the plants and animals in the Boise River canyon below the dam at Sandy Point and the Discovery unit.

“It’s a little less busy because it's not summer, but the main things we are going to be looking at are the birds," said Rasmussen. "We saw some mergansers, some great blue herons, hopefully we will see a bald eagle that is living up here, and we see a lot of squirrels. That’s always a fan favorite."

First Day Hikes originated in Massachusetts in 1992 and became a nationwide event in 2012. Through this program, people have walked more than a million miles. The Idaho Department of Recreation has hosted these free events at several different state parks.

"We are just trying to get people outside and get some fresh air," said Rasmussen. "Maybe this will become a tradition for the New Year."

We are lucky to have three state parks within an hour's drive from the Boise Airport. Eagle Island State Park also featured a First Day hike, but at Lucky Peak, not only did they have hot chocolate for a dollar, but they also had Nels Rasmussen.

"I enjoy giving that knowledge to people who might not have it and seeing them get more interested in the state parks," said Rasmussen. "Seeing them come back and learn more year after year is really awesome."

The program also gives the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation a chance to show off its state parks. Lucky Peak State Park is a favorite of mine, especially this time of year, as it provides quiet solitude before turning into a water paradise in the summer.

"If you didn’t come today, definitely check back in the spring and summer, we have a lot of awesome programs that are offered," said Rasmussen. "For everyone who came out, thank you so much."

The best way to see the Idaho State Parks is to buy a passport, and the easiest way to do that is to get the annual pass for ten dollars when you register your vehicle. Two trips will pay for the pass, which is a relatively easy feat seeing as we have Lucky Peak, Eagle Island, and the Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park close by.

