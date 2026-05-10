World championship jet boat races take over the Payette River

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — People came out to watch jet boats on the Payette River at speeds well over 100 miles per hour. Idaho News 6 caught the action from the Trestle Bridge in Horseshoe Bend as spectators enjoyed the action.

"The boats are insane man. The guys that drive these boats definitely know what is up, and they can definitely handle themselves for sure," said Steve Cassar, who watched on top of the bridge. "It’s pretty awesome to hang out with a group of people and see everyone have the same attitude that this is really cool."

WATCH | Jet boats speed up and down the Payette River—

Jet boats fly up and down the Payette River in the world championship

Day one of racing on the Payette featured a crash near the bridge, and people gathered to watch. The driver and the passenger were able to escape the boat with minor injuries, but their jet boat sank to the bottom of the river.

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This is the first jet-boating race that Payette has hosted, and this year it is the World Jet River Race Championship. Monday will feature a travel day before the action continues near White Bird on the mighty Salmon River.

"The rapids are much more prestigious, and the river is a little bigger," said Dan Stowers, a racer and also the organizer. "These guys can get flying through that stuff, and it is very exciting to watch."

The jet boats will also race on the Snake River near Lewiston and the St. Joe in northern Idaho.

Brock Thompson of Rumpshaker Racing grew up around racing, as his father has raced since 1983. His father is competing in the world championship.

"It's like a track meet," said Thompson. "It is definitely different because you get a huge adrenaline rush, you get a bunch of adrenaline junkies in the same room, and you end up on the river one day going over 100."

The world championship will have its closing ceremonies on May 17, with the competition moving through rural Idaho. The event provided a big economic boost to both Emmett and Horseshoe Bend, and Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent stopped at Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant, which had a very busy weekend.

"It has been really exciting; it has brought a lot of buzz to the town of Horseshoe Bend," said Tayler Gibson, manager at Locking Horns.

"We can see them and hear them fly by. Every time we hear one, the staff is peeking out the window so we have got to enjoy it a little bit, but we have also been very busy."

The normal tourism season kicks off in this area around Memorial Day Weekend, so the world championship brought in people to kick-start what businesses hope will be a good summer in the region.