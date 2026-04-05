"It's just so meaningful": Lizard Butte Sunrise Service draws large crowd on Easter

The Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service is the longest-running of its kind in the northwest, dating back to 1938, and this year it drew one of the largest crowds ever, as hundreds came to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"On Easter, it’s all about resident Savior Jesus, and that is why we continue doing this to bring the good news to everybody," said Cyndi Rogers, a board member with the Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Association.

"It means a lot to us, we enjoy it, and it brings us happiness."

WATCH| See what the service had to offer on a beautiful Easter morning—

The Lizard Butte Sunrise Service draws a large crowd on Easter

At this service, people need to get to Lizard Butte before 7:00 a.m. to provide enough time to park and climb up the butte. It's a service featuring songs, a sermon, and a beautiful sunrise.

"You start early, and you bring warm clothes, it is just so meaningful," said Donna Cooper, who brought her sister for her first experience. "It’s absolutely amazing, I have never been to anything where so many people are here to worship Jesus," said Elise Leeding.

This year featured the 79th service as the Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Association plans all year for this one event.

"I think it is very introspective to be able to see the masses and be able to find your own place here," said JT Nunez. "To see the turnout of everyone that is dedicated in their faithfulness of their service to Jesus, our Lord and Savior."