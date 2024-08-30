It's been a stressful week for residents of Stanley because of the Wapiti Fire

STANLEY, Idaho — Residents in Stanley received welcome news when Lower Stanley got downgraded from a level three evacuation go status to a level two, but that doesn't mean the danger from the Wapiti Fire is over.

We caught up with Ken Hosac at his home just in Stanley when his neighbor CJ Sherlock came over to check in. Neighbors in Stanley have been looking out for each other during this ordeal.

"It’s crazy what I really came to appreciate is the support of the neighborhood," said Hosac. "We had neighbors out all night not only taking care of their own property but making sure their neighbor's property was protected."

Tuesday night the area had a big scare when a spot fire circled around towards Lower Stanley forcing the go status evacuation. CJ Sherlock credits crews for protecting her home as they worked through the night.

"They were up on the hill I could hear chainsaws going all night and I could see their head lamps along the hillside," said Sherlock. "They are amazing, we are so thankful."

However, people in this community are also doing their part. We saw one of the neighbors drive through the subdivision with a construction truck that was spraying water out the side onto the grass and sagebrush and this came after a long night.

"I Didn’t sleep at all last night as you can see it is raining ash," said Sherlock. "I was more concerned about embers falling onto the house and we have all been watering our homes and keeping things wet."

Residents in Stanley already did most of the work to clear dead brush, trees and anything that could burn away from their homes before fire season even started. Now they are focusing on watering around their homes in an attempt to keep everything green.

"It’s just hoses, sprinklers and watering," said Hosac. "We have already removed all the firewood, we did that years ago just to make it fire-safe."

Still, it has been a long week for residents who have been stressed because of how much the Wapiti Fire has grown and the danger it presents to this mountain community.

"You have this feeling, this knot in your stomach because you are not quite sure," said Sherlock. "It goes in waves, but there is always that lingering feeling in the background where you are concerned about what could possibly happen."

Residents would also like to thank the Custer County Sheriff's Office as they have also had long days going the extra mile to ensure residents have the latest information on the fire and the evacuation status.

