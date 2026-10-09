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Idahoan makes history with 17-inch bullhead catfish at Lake Cascade

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Courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Josh Delong of Idaho holds up a 17-inch bullhead catfish on Sept. 5, 2026.
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BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wrote a new chapter in the state’s fishing history books last month.

Josh Delong was fishing Sept. 5 at Lake Cascade when a 17-inch bullhead catfish found his line.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Delong’s catch set a new catch-and-release state record, eclipsing the previous mark of 16.25 inches set in June 2025 by Chris Webber.

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The IDFG highlighted the record as part of its Catch-and-Release Record Program, honoring fishers who catch qualifying fish such as a bullhead catfish and then release them alive.

Steve Dent

Meet your Idaho Backroads reporter Steve Dent