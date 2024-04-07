Idaho UTV Expo in Caldwell helps people explore the Idaho backroads

The Idaho UTV Expo is happening for just the second time as utility terrain vehicles have become very popular in Idaho and a lot of people came to this event on Saturday.

"It is endless what these things can do," said Chris Cassinelli of the Idaho UTV Expo. "They actually started out on the ranches that was where the utility part came."

The utility aspect makes these four-wheel drive off-road vehicles unique as they can be anything from hunting vehicles to hot-rodding off-road machines to luxury rides for the entire family.

"They have exploded and gone off huge into the sports market," said Cassinelli. "Whatever you want to do outdoors, this is absolutely the vehicle you can use to get lost out there."

This growing industry is supported by many different businesses here in Idaho and the expo gives them more exposure.

"Expos are so beneficial to our business because they show people all the different things that you can do to your vehicle," said Erika Christensen of FROADN Fabrication and Off-Road Vixens.

FROADN can bolt on a roof-rack so people can haul their toys into the outdoors, they can put tracks on the vehicle so it can drive in the snow and they do more than just improve performance and make the UTV look cool.

They are really into safety and they can install roll cages, safety harnesses, bumpers and windshields.

"We are very big on safety," said Christensen. "It’s very important to equip these vehicles with safety equipment when you are using them for off-road activity because it can be kind of dangerous."

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office were also at the expo. They were educating people on how people can use UTVs, where they can ride and proper etiquette.

The Idaho UTV Expo continues on Saturday from ten to three at O'Connor Fieldhouse in Caldwell. Tickets cost ten dollars, but children 12 and under can get in free.