Idaho Smoke and Fire takes bikers on an epic route through the gem state

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Smoke and Fire 400 started 15-years ago to build a community around bikepacking and in this extreme event where riders gear up and camp along an adventurous route.

"Bikepacking is just riding your bike through the mountains, but this is a little on the extreme level," said Ryan Zimmer of Sandpoint. "You are going a little bit lighter and trying to go faster so you are sleeping a little less, but it’s kind of whatever you want to do."

WATCH|Check out the video to see the beginning of this epic adventure

Idaho Smoke and Fire 400 takes bikers on an epic route through the gem state

The Idaho Smoke and Fire is a 425-mile route over multiple days with 50,000 feet of elevation gain. We were there at Hyde Park when 55 riders began this adventure that includes trails, dirt roads and pavement. Zimmer is attempting the route for the first time.

"I’m expecting to see what I can push myself to do," said Zimmer. "It is going to be something bigger than I’ve ever done, we are here to suffer a little bit so I'm just going to embrace it."

The route takes riders from Hyde Park out past Lucky Peak Reservoir and over to Anderson Ranch Reservoir. Then they will climb through the Trinity Mountains over to Sun Valley and up to Galena Lodge where they will have to hike their bike up to Titus Lake.

"It’s just beautiful, it’s incredible and some of the most beautiful scenery you will ever see is on this route," said Paul Wissenbach. "It's just you and your bike out there."

Wissenbach has taken over as the event coordinator from Norb DeKerchove started this bikepacking event more than a decade ago. Wissenbach has seen mountain lions, elk and deer out on the ride as you never know what you will run into.

"I scared this black bear once," said Wissenbach. "I was going 30-miles per hour down the road in the dark and it ran up the hill so I stopped and got a picture of this black silhouette, but it was incredible."

Another interesting aspect of this event comes with it not being sanctioned. There is no entry fee, prizes, awards or sponsors. It's designed to bring the bikepacking community together to ride on their own terms. However, that also comes with no assistance or support.

"It’s challenging, it’s not easy and pain is a great teacher," said Wissenbach. "Bikepacking is a community I've met so many people out there and made so many friends bikepacking."