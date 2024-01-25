Idaho Sled Dog Challenge cancels races because of low snowpack

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge announced on Tuesday that the 300-mile race, the 100-mile race and the ceremonial start that accompanies those races will be canceled because there's not enough snow.

"Actually, it was a very easy decision the writing was on the wall," said race marshal Rick Katucki. "You could see that there was not going to be enough snow to run safely."

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge became the last of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown to cancel races. It's been a tough year for mushers in terms of racing in the lower 48, but they were alerted before they traveled to Idaho.

"That was a big consideration too," said Katucki. "At some point we just can’t wait and hope, you hope for a long time, but then at some point you have to tell everybody."

The normal schedule features the Warm Lake Stage Race on Wednesday and Thursday. The Ceremonial Start would have happened on Sunday and Monday would have been the beginning of the big races west of Cascade.

However, the course east of Cascade near Warm Lake had enough snow that the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge was able to host a 27-mile coursebeginning and ending at North Shore Lodge.

"They were able to run fast, it was great, it was really fun," said Trace Drake who raced in his first race ever. "It's their first time racing as well and they did really really good, so I’m proud of them for sure."

Clayton Perry won the first stage on Wednesday while Drake finished third. Clayton met Drake in Skagway, Alaska where he introduced the Texan to sled dog racing and now Drake hope's to be the first Texan to win the Iditarod.

"If you don’t dream big, what the heck are you doing so that’s my big goal for sure," said Drake. "We have a lot more miles to run, it is a good start and I'm also thinking about the miles that we want to run hopefully we will be able to."

It looked promising for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge after a series of storms. However, rain melted away the snow and there's nothing but warm weather in the forecast. As the snow melts numerous cattle guards along the course become dangerous hazards for the dogs.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge starts preparing for this event in June, it takes around 200 volunteers to make it happen and it's a disappointing to have to cancel the races.

"There is a lot of work that goes into getting the logistics set up so it is a big disappointment," said Katucki.