Idaho Parks and Recreation debuts new online reservation system on Monday

Idaho Parks and Recreation has been working all fall to instill their new Idaho Time Registration system and it goes online on Jan. 6.

There will be changes as this reservation system will have different prices — similar to reserving hotels or airplane tickets, it all comes down to demand. Plus people will have to be ready next week to reserve a campsite this summer in a state park.

"We have really seen the demand for camping in Idaho grow and we want to make it first of all easier to get their campsites," said Robbie Johnson of Idaho Parks & Rec. "A high-demand campsite is going to cost you a little bit more, but in the time where there’s not so much demand it is going to cost you less."

An example of this would be reserving a campsite at Ponderosa State Park near McCall around the 4th of July. That's about as busy as it gets and the cost of a site with electricity and hookups will cost Idaho residents $42.

"So when we are talking about variations in pricing we are not talking about huge jumps," said Johnson. "We are not here to discourage and make it harder to use our state parks, but the camping fees are what funds the state parks."

The reservation system will allow people to reserve campsites, cabins and yurts nine months out. It will have a much easier interface, be easier to use on your smart phone and it will feature pictures that rangers take at the state parks.

"It’s going to be so much easier to find a park, look at a map, click on it and put your dates in," said Johnson.

However, they have to unveil somehow so they chose a staggered start when the new system comes online next week. On Monday, people will be able to reserve through May 31, on Tuesday through June 30, on Wednesday through July, Thursday through August and Friday through September.

People will get put into a waiting room in the order they log on. You can reserve up to three campsites, but you don't secure the reservation until you pay for it. Robbie Johnson advises people to consider multiple options, be quick and be prepared.

"The old reservation system is on our website and that is where you can go in and check out the map because you actually won’t be able to go into the new system until it actually launches the first week," said Johnson.

So if you have summer plans at a favorite camping spot in your favorite state park be prepared for next week if you want to lock down some sites. If you don't get what you want you can always check for cancellations.