Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League breaks participation records this season

BOISE, Idaho — The mountain biking state championship took place at Bogus Basin on Saturday capping off the six-race series for NICA where kids in middle school and high school compete.

“We set records this year with race number one of the season having the most racers we have ever had at one of these events," said Eddie Freyer of the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League. "We are thinking we are going to exceed that number here today for our state championship."

WATCH | Check out the video to see the riders compete and what this sport means to them

Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League breaks records for participation this season

NICA had 1,083 riders signed up for the state championship as the league looks to break 1,000 riders for the first time. This marks the 12th year of this mountain biking competition as it's easy to see the growth year after year.

"One of our mottos is we are trying to redefine what youth sports is all about," said Freyer. "You can see that difference when you come out and experience this in person, it is really amazing and so cool to see the league grow year after year."

We were at the state championship for the boys and girls JV races. Middleton had a strong showing as Dallas Walker and Mckay Washburn finished first and second in JV Two.

"The last stretch we were really pushing each other really hard, it was great," said Walker. "It’s really cool, it is a good environment and everybody is fun to talk to."

Middleton trailed Pocatello in the Division Two standings, but they got another podium finish from Clancie Stinger in JV One as she finished fifth while her brother Nathan cheered her on while banging a drum as he waited for his race.

"The first lap it was a little rough. I had a stomach ache," said Clancie Stinger. "I was seventh going up the climb and pulled it together in the second lap."

At the state championship at Bogus Basin each rider has to complete two laps which includes both climbing and downhill riding. For the latest on results click here.