Idaho implementing lottery system for popular, lakeside group campsites

Bear Lake
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation<br/>
Bear Lake
BOISE, Idaho — Starting in 2025, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement a lottery reservation system to ensure equitable access to popular group camping sites at Lionhead Group Camp in Priest Lake State Park and Group Camps 100 & 101 at Bear Lake State Park.

The application window starts on Monday, March 31, and will be open until April 15.
An application fee of 25 dollars is nonrefundable.

Interested parties are required to stay 2 to 7 nights, and can apply for a stay between May 22 - September 2.

After the application window, winners will be electronically selected and notified.

For more details or to apply, visit Idaho Parks Reservations.

