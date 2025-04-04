Idaho Horse Expo brings the equine community together in Nampa

The Idaho Horse Expo happening at the Ford Idaho Center is the largest event of its kind in Idaho and it features something for everyone.

The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults while children 12 and under get in free. This event features everything people could want if they have a passion for horses.

"We have a lot of clinicians that come here that come here from different parts so it is really nice to learn," said Jacquelynn Holly of the Idaho Sidesaddle Association. "There is no limit to how much you can learn, everybody has a different approach to training."

The Idaho Horse Expo features clinics, demonstrations and shows. They also have vendors and organizations like the Idaho Sidesaddle Association that highlights western heritage and culture from all over the world.

"People say that must be so hard riding side saddle, and the truth of it is if you have a side saddle that fits you and your horse it really comes naturally," said Holly. "It is really comfortable and secure too, and so a lot of people don’t realize this was the method of transportation for women for a long time before they started riding astride."

The Idaho Sidesaddle Association brought a mule named Roxy. The American Blazer Horse had a horse there, and we saw a miniature horse. The Bureau of Land Management will also feature wild horses and burros, with the 4H children showcasing what these horses can do in an attempt to get them adopted.

We also checked out the breakaway roping clinic where young women and even some boys were practicing their roping. A ten-year-old named McKenzie was honing her skills in anticipation of bringing out the horses and attempting to rope a calf in the afternoon.

"I’m working on my swing, making sure it is not in front of me, but it’s out here so I can catch better," said McKenzie. "It is real fun because you can do a sliding stop, then your horse stops and your rope flies off and then the calf starts running. It is really fun."

The main event on Friday features Fiesta Night with Escaramuza, a Mariachi band and Spanish breeds. I've been to it, and it is worth checking out. Saturday evening will feature a variety show. For a list of the full schedule click here.