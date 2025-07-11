Idaho Fish and Game reports uptick in black bear sightings in Wood River Valley

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho — Black bears are increasingly appearing in neighborhoods throughout Idaho's Wood River Valley as they actively forage during peak summer vegetation season, Idaho Fish and Game said on Thursday.

"We all have a role to play," said Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd in a press release. "Keeping bears wild and people safe starts at home. By removing attractants and taking a few simple precautions, we can reduce bear conflicts and help keep these animals where they belong—in the wild."

Wildlife experts warn that bears finding food around homes create dangerous patterns. Bears can lose their natural fear of humans when they associate neighborhoods with food sources, often leading to the animals being euthanized for public safety reasons.

Idaho Fish and Game officials recommend several preventative measures:



Secure garbage in bear-resistant containers or keep it indoors until collection day

Remove bird feeders during the summer months

Promptly harvest fruit trees and clean fallen fruit

Keep pet and livestock food indoors

Use electric fencing around chicken coops, beehives, and compost piles

Idaho Fish and Game

For more information about bears and how to prepare, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.